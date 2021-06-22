How is your Euro 2020 fantasy league team doing? Have you flew out of the traps like Italy? Or have you fallen flat on your face like Turkey? Are you riding high at the top of the league, or are you already propping up you and your mates fantasy league with a poor points tally?

Whichever one it is – there’s time to turn this around!

The first round of games at the European Championships have come and gone and the official Euro 2020 fantasy football league is offering teams the opportunity to make a unlimited free transfers ahead of the knockout stages.

Have you included any Scots in your Euro 2020 fantasy team?

How do I make changes to my side?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, find your team and click on the player you would like to substitute out of your team before scouting for his replacement.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad for Match Day 2?

You started by picking a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million. However, when the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget increases to €105 million.

You must pick a squad that consists of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which players should I transfer into my Euro 2020 fantasy team?

Patrick Schick – Striker, Czech Republic (€8.4m)

Sorry in advance Scotland fans, but we simply had to include the Czech match winner. Three goals in two games for an unfancied Czech side has guaranteed his side’s place in the last 16.

The Czech’s has surprised many, and the Bayer Leverkusen striker is the type of striker that can make a huge difference for them in their last 16 tie.

Ciro Immobile – Striker, Italy (€10.1m)

After being seen as outsiders for the trophy before the tournament, the Italians have shown just why you can never write them off with three wins in three. The 31-year-old Lazio marksman causing absolute havoc for defences in the tournament already.

Not the cheapest, but still solid value based on his performances in the group stage.

Georginio Wijnaldum – Midfielder, Holland (€8.1m)

The recently departed Liverpool midfielder was one of the top goalscorers in the qualifying stages of the tournament with eight goals and has carried his goal scoring form into the tournament with three goals already. He isn’t the cheapest option, but he has already shown he’s capable of bagging a goal or two and is a must pick.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Defender, Italy (€5.6m)

As mentioned above, the Italians looked a different gravy in their 3-0 opening game win over Turkey and following it up with clean sheets against Switzerland and Wales. While much of the talk was about their slick attacking play, defensively they are impeccable. This guy will be at the heart of it. Get him in.

Thomas Meunier – Defender, Belgium (€5.7m)

One of the most attacking full backs in the competition, the Dortmund favourite notched his eighth international goal against Russia and is likely to be given freedom to get forward in their last 16 clash again.

Expect clean sheets and the possibly of more goals and assists.

Denzel Dumfries – Defender, Holland (€5.6m)

After a tricky few years, the Oranje have grown measurably recently, their attacking flair may steal the majority of the headlines, but they have a mean defence.

However, Dumfries is the stand out star of the back four and has managed show flair in both defensive and offensive positions so far at Euro 2020 with two goals already from left back, alongside a couple of clean sheets. With 11 assists for his club side last season, he’s a bargain.

Roland Olsen – Goalkeeper, Sweden (€5m)

Sweden picked up a vital opening point against Spain with a fantastic rear guard performance and backed that up with another clean sheet against Slovakia. They’re already guaranteed a last 16 spot and the Everton loanee Olsen could be a bargain buy that bags you some much needed clean sheet points with Sweden looking solid in defence.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Goalkeeper, Italy (€5.6m)

The Italian stopper has more fantasy football points than any other goalkeeper at the tournament so far, with the soon-to-be Paris Saint Germain number one keeping three clean sheets in three games.

With Austria up next in the round of 16, expect the 22-year-old to keep up his good form and bag you even more points.

Yussuf Poulsen – Striker, Denmark (€8.2)