Who doesn’t love a fantasy football league between mates ahead of a major international tournament?

With UEFA Euro 2020 just heading into the quarter final stages fantasy football squads, with various weird and wonderful team names, are being altered across the country as your family and friends get set face off for the title of Euro 2020 fantasy league winner.

How do I play?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, pick and manage your own dream team all the way to tournament glory, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. When the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget will increase to €105 million.

Which players are a ‘must pick’ for your side?

Thibaut Courtois – Goalkeeper, Belgium (€6.1m)

His Real Madrid side may not have had the best season but the former Chelsea number one is still a must pick for your side. Belgium have sailed through their group and picked up a total of two clean sheets.

They are one of the tournaments favourites and Courtois is one of the best in the world.

Raheem Sterling – Forward, England (€9.7m)

The Manchester City man has been doubted by many, however, he has answered every credit by becoming the most lethal marksman at the tournament.

With 27 points, Sterling has the most fantasy league points in the tournament and looks like he will score every time he gets the ball. Expect him to add more to his tally if the Three Lions perform to potential this Saturday.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Defender, Italy (€5.6m)

As mentioned above, the Italians looked a different gravy in their 3-0 opening game win over Turkey and following it up with clean sheets against Switzerland and Wales. While much of the talk was about their slick attacking play, defensively they are impeccable. This guy will be at the heart of it. Get him in.

Romelu Lukaku – Striker, Belgium (€11.2m)

The Inter Milan hit man will be key to any Belgium success. As attested to above, Belgium are resounding favourites to win their group and Lukaku will be the man to fire them into the knockout stages. He's already got two goals so, if you haven’t already, get him in your side.

Who are our top tips and bargains?

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Goalkeeper, Italy (€5.6m)

The Italian stopper has more fantasy football points than any other goalkeeper at the tournament so far, with the soon-to-be Paris Saint Germain number one keeping three clean sheets in three games.

With Austria up next in the round of 16, expect the 22-year-old to keep up his good form and bag you even more points.

Patrick Schick – Striker, Czech Republic (€8.6m)

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has been one of the stars of the tournament, having scored in all bar one game so far.

Alongside Raheem Sterling and Thomas Munier, he’s the highest scoring fantasy football player and could easily add to his three goal tally against Denmark in the quest for the golden ball at the Euros.

Joakim Mæhle – Defender, Denmark (€4.7m)

The Atlanta full back has been one of the Dane’s stand out players this tournament, with his ability to get up and down the pitch adding a whole new dimension to a Danish squad that has scored eight goals in it’s last two games.

He’s still a total bargain despite his point scoring ability and, with Czech Republic next on the fixture list, it’s more than plausible that he could continue to rack up points for you.

Jordan Pickford – Goalkeeper, England (€5.7m)

His form at club level is scrutinized almost weekly, however, the Washington born stopper has grown into a match winner for his country over the years and has kept four clean sheets in four games so far.