Qualification for a first major finals in 23 years was special, kicking it off at Hampden extraordinary – but this? This is the big one. The standout. The highlight of the pre-tournament schedule. The cherry on the cake. The cone on the statue and the castle on the rock.
As soon as qualification was secured the Tartan Army mobilised despite covid restrictions and now an estimated 20,000 are in London for the game – with only a fraction of that figure carrying tickets to the big game under the arch.
It’s always a big match and this one matters with Scotland needing to register some points to carry any hope of escaping Group D – and England seeking the same to ensure qualification.
Gareth Southgate’s side won their opener against Croatia while Scotland were defeated by Czech Republic at Hampden – a match capped off by Patrik Schick’s halfway-line wonder goal.
That tees up the Auld Enemy clash nicely and we’ll have football writers Alan Pattullo and Barry Anderson on the ground in Wembley for all tonight’s crucial match action and reaction.
So whether you are in the ground with them, in the pub, in London, or in Scotland – or even at work – The Scotsman will be bringing you all the latest build-up, match action and reaction as you’d expect to ensure you don’t miss a thing.
Follow the live blog below and refresh for the latest updates.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
England v Scotland: Euro 2020 LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 18:13
- Kick off 8pm - Wembley Stadium, London
- Group D - Czech Republic 3 pts; England 3 pts; Croatia 0 pts; Scotland 0 pts
- Czech Republic 1 Croatia 1 - latest
- Kieran Tierney declared fit and available for Scotland
- An estimated 20,000 Tartan Army have made the trip to London
Manager’s thoughts
His team news is just over half an hour away, but here’s how Steve Clarke was thinking when he faced the media yesterday.
Unhandled: video-youtube
Goal Croatia
Ivan Perisic levels at Hampden
⏱️ 2 HOUR WARNING ⏱️
Kick off is approaching - just two hours to go now.
Half-time at Hampden
It’s half-time at Hampden and the Czech Republic lead 1-0.
When they were young
Who are Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers and who is Scotland’s Halton Hotshot?
Euro 2020: From Wishaw Wycombe Wanders and Highfield Rangers to major tournament - the journey taken by all 26 Scotland players
From Currie Boys Club and the Halton Hotshots, to Newmains Hammers and the gloriously named Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers, the journey taken to appearing at the Euro 2020 finals had many and varied starting points for Steve Clarke’s squad.
As it stands
Czech Republic take the lead through Patrik Schick’s penalty after he was clobbered by Dejan Loveren’s elbow.
That would be enough to take Czech Republic through as things stand.
Elsewhere
Penalty Czech Republic....
Will Scotland make it?
There’s a lot riding on tonight’s game and Scotland’s chances.
Steve Clarke says the team must pick something up from Wembley.
Here’s what the percentage say.... (🙈 look away now)
The concerning % chance of Scotland reaching Euro 2020 last-16 ahead of England clash
Scotland head into this evening's Euro 2020 encounter with England knowing a draw or win will substantially increase their chances of progression from the group stage.
Pre-match press conference
Here’s what Scott McTominay had to say... including facing up to his Manchester United team-mate since childhood, Marcus Rashford.
Unhandled: video-youtube
Video preview
Our writers Alan Pattullo, Barry Anderson and Craig Fowler joined Specialist Football Editor Mark Atkinson to preview this evening’s match in the second of the Scotsman’s Euro 2020 livecasts.
WATCH: The Scotsman's Euro 2020 livestream for Scotland v England
An expert panel of The Scotsman’s football writers will debate Scotland’s chances of resurrecting its Euro 2020 campaign with a result against England in Friday night’s eagerly-anticipated match.
Looking elsewhere
The other match in Group D - Croatia v Czech Republic - has just kicked off.
Last time out
Scotland kicked off Euro 2020 with a Hampden defeat from the Czech Republic - and THAT goal from Patrik Schick.
Podcast
The JPIMedia sports team have previewed tonight’s match on our podcast - We Could Be Euros.
Team news?
Reports elsewhere have suggested a leaked Scotland team has been circulated - and the rumoured line-up includes starts for Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Che Adams.
Pat Nevin, who scored for Scotland in Euro 92, says Gilmour has a big part to play against the Auld Enemy.
Here’s what our team thought Steve Clarke’s team could look like.
Is this the Scotland starting line-up that will face England in Euro 2020 clash at Wembley?
Steve Clarke is facing the biggest team selection of his career as he ponders over the 11 Scotland players who will take to the field at Wembley on Friday.