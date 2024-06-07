Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the 2024 European Championships have finally been confirmed - with a number of shock omissions.

Heading into the championships as favourites, the Three Lions are hoping to end their search for tournament glory and will look to the likes of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane to finally bring home their first trophy since 1966.

Can they do it? The talent is certainly there. However, the injury blow to key defender Harry Maguire is a problem, while silky midfielders Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been left at home in favour of Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze.

One of the most star-studded squads at the Euros, we look at the full value of Southgate’s squad to see which players have the highest market value heading into the competition, as per popular statistics website TransferMarkt.

1 . Kieran Tripper - £8.5 million The experienced England full-back is approaching 34, so naturally his value has dropped slightly. Still a quality defender, Trippier is likely starter at Euro 2024.

2 . Lewis Dunk - £10.2 million The Brighton captain will head to his first major tournament with England this summer. A surprise pick over Jarrad Branthwaite, his market value stands at £10.2 million.

3 . Dean Henderson - £10.2 million The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was given the nod over James Trafford as England's third-choice goalkeeper for Euro 2024.