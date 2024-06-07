Who is England's most valuable Euro 2024 squad member? Cr. Getty Images.Who is England's most valuable Euro 2024 squad member? Cr. Getty Images.
England Euro 2024 squad £1.3 billion value revealed as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane prices increase

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST

Here is every England Euro 2024 squad member’s transfer value revealed - including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United aces.

Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the 2024 European Championships have finally been confirmed - with a number of shock omissions.

Heading into the championships as favourites, the Three Lions are hoping to end their search for tournament glory and will look to the likes of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane to finally bring home their first trophy since 1966.

Can they do it? The talent is certainly there. However, the injury blow to key defender Harry Maguire is a problem, while silky midfielders Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been left at home in favour of Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze.

One of the most star-studded squads at the Euros, we look at the full value of Southgate’s squad to see which players have the highest market value heading into the competition, as per popular statistics website TransferMarkt.

The experienced England full-back is approaching 34, so naturally his value has dropped slightly. Still a quality defender, Trippier is likely starter at Euro 2024.

The experienced England full-back is approaching 34, so naturally his value has dropped slightly. Still a quality defender, Trippier is likely starter at Euro 2024.

The Brighton captain will head to his first major tournament with England this summer. A surprise pick over Jarrad Branthwaite, his market value stands at £10.2 million.

The Brighton captain will head to his first major tournament with England this summer. A surprise pick over Jarrad Branthwaite, his market value stands at £10.2 million. Photo: Getty Images

The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was given the nod over James Trafford as England's third-choice goalkeeper for Euro 2024.

The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was given the nod over James Trafford as England's third-choice goalkeeper for Euro 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Despite being 34, the Manchester City defender is one of his country's best defenders. Arguably one of the greatest full-backs in EPL history, Walker is a certain starter at Euro 2024 if fit.

Despite being 34, the Manchester City defender is one of his country's best defenders. Arguably one of the greatest full-backs in EPL history, Walker is a certain starter at Euro 2024 if fit.

