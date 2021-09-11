'Easy option' - Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has say on potential Motherwell red card - Graham Alexander sees it differently

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass, left, and his assistant Alan Russell at Fir Park.

After his side lost 2-0 to Motherwell at Fir Park to stretch the run of games without a win to six games, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass, who was yellow carded during the second half for what referee John Beaton reportedly claimed was “unacceptable behaviour” and assistant manager Allan Russell was red carded for further remonstrations at full time, said the home side should have had a man sent off.

The Dons bench were irked that in a match broken up by fouls, the opening goalscorer Kevin van Veen had not been sent packing, claiming he overstepped the mark a couple of times after he had already been booked.

“Yes. I am not asking for players to be sent off but you saw the incident we complained about at the time when I think the referee takes the easy option,” said Glass”

“The guy has two kicks at Ross McCrorie – pretty blatant – but the ball goes out for a throw-in so the referee doesn’t have to give a foul and a second yellow. He [Van Veen] probably could have got [another yellow] in the first half but the referee chose not to give one then as well. But that’s one of the top referees in Scotland, so who am I to question him.

“I don’t want to talk about the referees too much. The amount of times they slowed the game up was a concern for us but didn’t seem to be a concern for the referee. That’s up to him, he manages the game how he chooses.”

However, Glass’ Motherwell counterpart Graham Alexander – who was thrilled to see his men leapfrog Aberdeen and move fourth in the table – backed Van Veen.

“I felt the yellow he did get was harsh but I can understand the ref trying to calm things down.

"But, anyone who says Kevin deserved a red card is wrong. No chance.

"I didn't think it was ill-tempered. No tackles made me wince, it was just two competitive teams wanting to win.