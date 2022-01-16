Dunfermline boss John Hughes eyes transfer additions and explains Craig Wighton departure

Dunfermline manager John Hughes is eyeing new recruits. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Pars secured a crucial 1-0 win over Hamilton Academical in the Championship relegation battle. But it was also Mark Connolly’s last game for the club after his loan from Dundee United ended with the player set for a move to Ireland.

Hughes has already brought in Steven Lawless and Coll Donaldson, while he has lost Lithuanian defender Vytas Gašpuitis and eyebrows were raised when Craig Wighton was able to join league leaders Arbroath on loan.

When asked if he was looking to replace Connolly, the Pars boss answered, “Yep”.

“The club’s been fantastic in terms of putting funds to get one or two in,” Hughes said. "We’ve spun the plates to put one or two out.

"Wiggy is away to Arbroath. I really wish him well at Arbroath. I totally understand where he's coming from. I feel his pain when he’s not playing. Every player wants to play. I’m hoping he gets his game time at Arbroath. But that money might help us get one or two others.”

Dunfermline have been linked with a move for St Johnstone’s out of favour centre-back Efe Ambrose, while Hughes has not ruled out further departures.

“We’re spinning the plates,” he said.

“We’ve had disappointments. I think we’ve been close to one which hasn’t quite happened.

"It's anybody. Anybody we feel is good business, coming in or going out, we’ll go try and do it."