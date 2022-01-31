Dundee United transfers: Kevin McDonald interest, goal problems, Jeando Fuchs replacement - what to expect at Tannadice

Dundee United manager Tam Courts. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

They signed Tony Watt from Motherwell when he was, at the time, the league’s top scorer, as well as Finnish international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson. The Tannadice club sold one of the club’s most promising talents Kerr Smith to Premier League side Aston Villa in a deal which could be worth up to £2million.

Then, towards the end of last week, Jeando Fuchs was sold to Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee, understood to be six-figures with a significant sell-on clause.

United boss Tam Courts would like to make additions before the close of the window but in the aftermath of the 1-0 loss to Celtic on Saturday admitted he would be content with his current squad.

“Things can change quickly before Tuesday in the window," he said.

“It’ll depend on who goes out whether we get new faces in. If nothing happens I’m happy with the squad we’ve got.

“We’ve unearthed more young players today who can add value. But if we get a chance to strengthen we’ll take it.”

One player Courts has spoken publicly about is Scotland international midfielder Kevin McDonald. The 33-year-old has trained with United and St Johnstone this month and is a free agent.

"Kevin is a player we like and he would definitely fit into the way we play here,” he said. “So it might be something that we revisit moving forward.

“We are obviously a very attractive proposition and Kevin has said as much.”

With Fuchs having left there is a hole to fill in the middle of the park.

A concern at times this season from United fans has been the club’s threat in the final third. Only the bottom two clubs – rivals Dundee, who United face on Tuesday and St Johnstone – have scored fewer.

The team have scored four fewer than their xG of 23.6 but they are joint with Hearts in fourth for the number of big chances created this season with 23.

Another attacking option would certainly appeal to the club's support.