Dundee United set to confirm new management team after Micky Mellon's departure

Dundee United look set to unveil Tam Courts as their new manager. Picture: SNS

The 39-year-old is currently employed as the head of tactical performance in the club's youth academy and took charge of a Premiership match last season when the club’s management staff were absent due to Covid-19. He formerly had a five-year spell as Kelty Hearts boss.

The Evening Telegraph says Courts will be joined by Liam Fox as his assistant. The former Cowdenbeath manager will move to the City of Discovery after a season assisting David Martindale at Livingston. He was supposed to be moving to Hibs to join Jack Ross’ staff but has since turned down that offer in order to take this opportunity.

United selected Courts as their preferred candidate after manager Micky Mellon left the club last month. The former Tranmere Rovers boss successfully kept the newly-promoted side clear of the relegation zone in his only season in charge.

