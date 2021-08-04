Dundee United 'receive six-figure offer' for star striker Lawrence Shankland

Dundee United have received a £500,000 offer for striker Lawrence Shankland, according to reports.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:32 pm
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is a player in demand this summer. Picture: SNS
The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is attracting interest from the UK and abroad having struck 40 goals in 74 games during his time with the Terrors thus far.

The Daily Mail says Belgian side Beerschot have now lodged a half-million pound bid in order to beat out interest from the likes of MK Dons and Ipswich Town.

It would represent good value for a player who was reportedly worth £3 million last year. Since then Shankland’s contract has run down – he’s currently on his final year – while he struggled to find the back of the net regularly in Micky Mellon’s pragmatic United side last term, which ultimately contributed to the three-cap star losing his place in the Scotland squad at this summer’s Euros.

United lost their opening game of the cinch Premiership season at the weekend, going down 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

