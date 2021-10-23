Charlie Mulgrew celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1.

The 35-year-old set up Ryan Edwards for the opener in a 2-1 win against Motherwell at Tannadice with a fine piece of skill and cross before netting the winner after the Steelmen had equalised through Tony Watt.

Courts admits Mulgrew is a dream to coach and he should not give up on his Scotland hopes just yet.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "You have a 35-year-old pirouetting out on the right wing and putting in a pinpoint cross to the other centre-back.

"It is great to see them causing the opposition problems in the other box. That is two in two for Ryan.

"Charlie is a privilege to manage in terms of the way he trains. He pushes himself to the absolute limit every day.

"I think I have seen things similar from him but to have the composure in the heat of battle, to have the clarity and quality to deliver that pinpoint cross was a sight to behold."

When asked about a possible Scotland recall for Mulgrew, Courts added: "I don't think he should rule anything out because he is playing probably the best football of his life just now."

The win over Motherwell leaves United sitting in third in the cinch Premiership but on the same amount of points as both league leaders Hearts and second-placed Rangers.

Courts added: "It is amazing considering the initial journey we have been on but again all credit to the players for the run they are on just now.

"They are the ones implementing the ideas and taking on the information they are getting during the week.

"But again, you saw our quality, our mentality and a strong desire to win."