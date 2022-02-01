Dundee slip to bottom of table after goalless draw with Dundee United

Dundee United striker Tony Watt and Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney square up during the derby clash at Dens Park. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

A share of the spoils from a low-quality contest was certainly a more palatable outcome for their neighbours as Dundee United stretched their unbeaten run in this fixture to five games.

James McPake’s side have now gone eight league matches without a win, a sequence they must arrest soon if the threat of relegation is not to become suffocating.

They were the likelier side for large spells at Dens Park on a night when their goalkeeper Adam Legzdins did not have a save to make.

Dundee debutant Vontae Daley-Campbell beats Dundee United's Scott McMann during the stalemate at Dens Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

That said, United did create the best chance of the match in the closing stages and only Nicky Clark will know just how he managed to miss it from whites-of-the-eyes range.

Vontae Daley-Campbell was the only deadline-day signing from either club to make the starting line-ups and the on-loan Leicester City right-back made a positive first impression on the Dundee fans.

With a combination of formidable physique and lighting pace, the 20-year-old Englishman engaged in an absorbing battle down the flank with United’s left wing-back Scott McMann. While his race was run before the hour mark, Daley-Campbell received a warm and deserved ovation when he was substituted.

Although the visitors were first to threaten, Tony Watt and Mark McNulty linking well for the latter to whip over a dangerous cross which was deflected just off target, Dundee could reasonably claim to have the edge in the first half.

Paul McMullan might have done better when he wanted too much time to set himself up for a shot, although young United defender Ross Graham deserved credit for denying him the space he craved, before McMullan then saw his header from Niall McGinn’s cross kept out by a flying one-handed save to his left by Benjamin Siegrist.

Referee John Beaton did his best to allow the action to flow, despite the predictably feisty nature of much of it. He had to step in when Watt, Ryan Sweeney and Dundee captain Charlie Adam got involved in an angry flare-up and did well to quickly restore calm without reaching for his yellow card.

Beaton had little choice but to produce it for Adam for a foul on Graham midway through the second half, the midfielder taken off soon afterwards.

Zak Rudden came on to make his debut for the hosts and the striker was at the forefront of a spell of intense pressure, seeing efforts cleared off the line by Ryan Edwards and Clark in quick succession.

United’s most threatening period came in the closing stages, enlivened by sub Ilmari Niskanen, and they should have plundered all three points when Watt laid the ball on a plate for Clark with three minutes remaining. To the disbelief of the United fans behind Legzdins’ goal, Clark blazed over from inside the six yard box.

Dundee (4-2-3-1): Legzdins, Daley-Campbell (McGhee 57), Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr; Byrne, Anderson; McMullan, Adam (McCowan 62), McGinn (Rudden 62); Mullen (Chapman 88). Subs not used: Lawlor, McDaid, Mulligan, Elliot, Robertson.

Dundee United (3-4-1-2): Siegrist, Butcher, Edwards, Graham; Freeman (Smith 56), Levitt, Harkes, McMann (Niskanen 70); Clark; McNulty (Pawlett 70), Watt. Subs not used: Eriksson, McDonald, Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie.

