Dundee players 'in feud with Dens Park hierarchy' over bonus payments

Dundee players are at odds with the club’s hierarchy over the payments of bonuses, according to a report.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:35 am
Club captain Charlie Adam has been leading negotiations on behalf of the players. Picture: SNS
The Dens Park side sit bottom of the cinch Premiership after failure to win any of their opening eight matches following their return to the top flight.

And now the Scottish Sun reports there is an impasse between the players and the board over how much they will receive as a win bonus for victories in both league and cup competitions.

It is understood the quarrel has been rumbling on since the summer and frustrations have been growing from inside the club.

Club captain Charlie Adam is said to be leading the talks with managing director John Nelms, though these discussions have been delayed due to a combination of Adam’s injury and Nelms jetting back to the United States.

Dundee face a huge contest against fellow strugglers Ross County when they return from the international break.

