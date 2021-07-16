Dundee given 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win as Ross County covid crisis continues

Ross County have been unable to play their second Premier Sport Cup fixture due to covid affecting some squad and staff members in Dingwall (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The Scottish Professional Football League announced the all-Premiership tie had been awarded to James McPake’s side on Friday afternoon, with Malky Mackay’s squad still unable to compete due to an ongoing covid infection within the Dingwall club.

The Staggies could not play Forfar last weekend with several positive cases throughout their Highland football academy training base, and the situation has not improved for the Premiership club.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”

While the forfeiture is the second to affect Malky Mackay’s team – it is the fourth in the tournament this season so far.

As well as the initial cancellation of County’s fixture last weekend, Morton were unable to travel to Stranraer and Dumbarton also called off their match with St Mirren – each giving the opponents a 3-0 walkover win.

Another was handed to East Kilbride after an administration error by Kilmarnock saw Daniel Armstrong play while ineligible last week.