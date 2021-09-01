A sprinkling of Scotland fans have been spotted around the Danish capital and Steve Clarke is also short in numbers. The national team doesn’t have his problems to seek with only 18 of his 26-man squad able to be in contention for tonight’s encounter.
The prospect facing them is tricky too. Denmark lead the qualifying section with nine points from three games and enter the game off the back of a Euro 2020 campaign which ended in a narrow elimination at the semi-final stage to England.
The Scotsman will be at the heart of the action bringing you all the latest news from the squad base in Scandinavia, with Alan Pattullo in Copenhagen and all the pre-match build-up live match updates and best post-match analysis before the team head back home to face Moldova on Saturday.
Denmark 2-0 Scotland: LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 20:36
- DENMARK 2 (Wass 13, Maehle 15) SCOTLAND 0
- DENMARK: Schmeichel, Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen, Hojberg, Delaney, Maehle, Wass, Poulsen, Damsgaard, Skov Olsen.
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, McKenna, Hanley, Cooper, Tierney, Robertson, McGregor, McLean, Gilmour, Adams, Fraser
- Parken Stadium, Copenhagen.
DENMARK 2 SCOTLAND 0
45 - Free kick
A chance.
Simon Kjaer catches Ryan Fraser late and it’s a free kick in a promising position for Scotland.
Andy Robertson sweeps it to the backpost but Grant Hanley is penalised for climbing and the first half draws to a close.
44 - Loose pass
Ryan Fraser seizes on a loose pass from Anders Christensen and darts forward but his through ball for Adams is slightly too heavy and Kasper Schmeichel sweeps clear.
41 - Save
Easy take for Craig Gordon to gather a Wass effort, but Scotland again concede possession cheaply in the midfield - a trait of the first half - and Denmark press again.
38 - Tussle
Grant Hanley and Joakim Maehle clash and are spoken to by the Romanian referee for their off the ball disagreement.
No cards, just a warning each.
The Danish player is not impressed.
34 - Positive play
Great ball through from Andy Robertson gives Che Adams something to chase, but Simon Kjaer is alert and ushers the ball wide.
31 - Big save
Craig Gordon is down well to keep a Yousef Poulsen shot out after the midfielder drifted into space at the back post to meet Wass’ free-kick.
Spectator
Sky Sports’ pictures have just shown Kasper Schmeichel pumping his fists at the celebrating home crowd. That is as animated as the goalkeeper has had to be so far in these opening 20 minutes.
Scotland have been unable to get forward to trouble him.
Even Simon Kjaer and the English Premier League duo in the Danes’ defence have been fairly quiet.
And another
A double salvo from Denmark.
Maehle flicks and runs onto a pass from Michel Damsgaard and prods through Craig Gordon’s legs.
Wass heads Denmark ahead after Hojberg’s lofted cross to the backpost.
The Danes have tried it several times to beat Kieran Tierney in the air and the defender floats forward to beat Craig Gordon.