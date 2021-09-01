Scotland's coach Steve Clarke. (Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A sprinkling of Scotland fans have been spotted around the Danish capital and Steve Clarke is also short in numbers. The national team doesn’t have his problems to seek with only 18 of his 26-man squad able to be in contention for tonight’s encounter.

The prospect facing them is tricky too. Denmark lead the qualifying section with nine points from three games and enter the game off the back of a Euro 2020 campaign which ended in a narrow elimination at the semi-final stage to England.