David Martindale could be forced into rethink ahead of Dundee United visit to Livingston

David Martindale may be forced into breaking up Livingston’s winning midfield after it was revealed Stephane Omeonga is a doubt for the visit of Dundee United.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 6:00 am
Livingston boss David Martindale may be forced back to the drawing board. Picture: SNS
The former Hibs midfielder is suffering from a head knock and may not make it in time for Wednesday’s match.

If so, Martindale will be forced into breaking up the core of the Livingston side which has guided the club to a desperately needed pair of victories in the top flight across their last two games.

Omeonga has established a good rapport alongside Jason Holt and Scott Pittman in the centre as the West Lothian side have rebounded from a shaky start to the campaign.

Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem, while James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries following last weekend's win over Motherwell.

Liam Smith (knee) is closing in on a return, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

LivingstonDundee UnitedHibsAndrew Shinnie
