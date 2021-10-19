Dave Cormack: The best and worst of the Aberdeen chairman's appearance on BBC Sportsound

Dave Cormack defended Stephen Glass on BBC Sportsound on Monday night. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Joel Sked takes a look at some of the key quotes as the Dons boss analysed the season so far and discussed Stephen Glass’ future.

"We won five of the first six games, including two against a top Swedish team.”

It’s very fair to balance the current bad run of form to what was a good start to the season where the Dons were impressive in beating Hacken. They looked a new team. Summer recruits Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez lined up well and Funso Ojo was rejuvenated. That progress was taken into the start of the league season.

They, however, only defeated Hacken once, not twice.

"A fact is this: we spend over a million on our youth academy each year.”

One of the big aspects of Stephen Glass’ appointment was with a greater focus on the youth academy. Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKeznie have done well and been key components of Glass’ Aberdeen. Will they have been regulars under Derek McInnes? We can only speculate but the new boss is playing them and, on the face of it, helping them improve.

“You could ask the same question which was asked earlier in the year of Tam Courts. Look at Callum Davidson!”

Dundee United's performance at Aberdeen at the start of the season was one of the worst you’ll see this season which prompted a lot of concern amongst fans. But the more pertinent comparison is Callum Davidson. He replaced Tommy Wright. Someone, like Derek McInnes, who had been in the role a long time and had a huge influence at the club. Davidson brought a new system and style. Saints won two of their opening ten games and it wasn’t until midway through the season for it to truly click before winning the double.

"If you follow your thought process, Hearts should have fired Robbie Neilson after Brora Rangers. They've been patient and that's why my job is.”

On a similar theme, Hearts are reaping the benefits of being patient with their manager despite strong fan pressure and protests even with the team top of the Championship. He is an example that you can turn around ill will and doubts.

Although, Hearts fans were in a position where they felt the board and owner Ann Budge gave Craig Levein far too much time in a season which culminated in relegation. But unlike Levein, Neilson was and Glass now is only in the early stages of their current jobs.

Who else in Scottish football is out there trying to be transparent and open?

Cormack no doubt splits opinion in Scottish football. There will be plenty who see him as someone who loves the limelight, loves the attention, loves the sound of his own voice. He should be commended for for putting himself in a place where he knows difficult questions are going to be and he is going to face criticism.

Fans want to hear from their owners, managers and decision makers. It provides information and insight and plenty of entertainment.

"Being the chairman of Aberdeen, outside of Celtic and Rangers, is the toughest position and same with the manager as well.”

There will be many around the game who would question that. For example, Ann Budge at Hearts has faced plenty of criticism despite helping save the club. Fans have huge expectations at Tynecastle. Then there are those in positions of power at smaller clubs who are trying to compete or simply keep their head above water without the fan base and income of Aberdeen.

"We've won one League Cup in 26 years, the last one eight seasons ago, when Rangers were in the fourth tier and Hearts and Hibs got relegated.”

This seemed like an unnecessary dig at Derek McInnes who guided the Dons to the trophy, their first in 24 years. It's a cup win which shouldn’t be played down or given caveats. Aberdeen won it and deserved to. Rangers being in the third tier – not fourth – and Hearts and Hibs being relegated said a lot more about them than Aberdeen winning a cup.

No team in world football is going to pass up a chance to win a cup or feel they aren’t worthy if it because of rivals not being very good or not in a position of strength.

“I'm looking at those five games in the data and I'm shaking my head and going: 'how the hell have we not got most of those points'.”

Data can be used in different ways and most certainly requires context.

Aberdeen have the third highest average share of possession in the Premiership. They have recorded the fourth most shots and the third most crosses. They are fourth for both corners and touches in the opposition box and no team has been fouled more.

Dig a little bit deeper. The shots the Dons are taking are not ones from dangerous areas. Wyscout calculates that they have the third lowest xG per shot – the lower the figure the less chance you are likely to score. You then flip it, they are second worst for xG per shot against. That suggests they are conceding good chances which will be no surprise to anyone who has watched the team lately.

"Nobody else cares about Aberdeen Football Club.”

Au contraire, Dave. A lot of people care about Aberdeen, are interested in Aberdeen, keep a keen eye on what's happening at Aberdeen. The fact his appearance on Sportsound has prompted such a reaction and the noise around Glass shows just that.

