Czech striker's Hampden 'golf shot' draws praise from BBC pundits but David Marshall position slammed in Scotland defeat

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall watches Czech Republic's Patrik Schick's second goal sail into the net during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper’s wander upfield was criticised by the BBC Sportsound pundits – who compared Schick’s 49.7yard shot to a tee-shot in golf as it sailed into the Scotland net.

It is the longest-range goal since Euros records began in 1980 and added to his first-half header, though the forward was denied a hat-trick late on as Steve Clarke’s side opened Group D with defeat.

Billy Dodds said Marshall was 20-yards too far up the field – while Neil McCann reckoned the Derby County goalkeeper was just five away from saving the audacious effort.

Patrik Schick of Czech Republic celebrates. (Photo by Petr Josek - Pool/Getty Images)

Nevertheless he should have avoided presenting the opportunity to the Bayer Leverkusen forward – who later admitted he had spotted Marshall’s positions in the first half – after a Jack Hendry shot was blocked and ricocheted into his path.

“The first goal was brilliant,” said Dodds. “But for the second I think David Marshall is way too high between the centre circle and arch of the box. He is probably 20 yards too high for me but Schick has still got to execute the finish.

"It's like a golf shot which you draw down the fairway. It didn't even bounce, just hit the net and was a brilliant finish but poor positioning.

“If Marshall had been in the right position I think he would have saved it but you have to credit the striker his header in the first half when being pressured by two centre-halves Cooper and Hanley he still got up there and hung and still found the angle right into the corner. He was brilliant and took his goals incredibly well but we had our part to play as well.

Neil McCann added: “The actual weight of the shot is so precise it bounces over the line. Marshall has almost taken the net out he’s going so quick - but even five yards deeper I think he gets a glove on it.

“It was a defining moment and gave them the security to see the game out.”

Scotland lost 2-0 to go bottom of the group ahead of a trip to Wembley on Friday.