Christian Ramirez promises to dive into Aberdeen's culture and history as he namechecks Sir Alex Ferguson

Aberdeen's new signing Christian Ramirez.

The 30-year-old former Minnesota United and Los Angeles striker joined the Scottish Premiership club from Houston Dynamo on a two-year deal and has started pre-season training with his team-mates.

Ramirez said: "I can't wait to meet the fans. I've been watching YouTube videos so know how loud the stadium gets.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I watched a documentary on Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Aberdeen manager] so I can't wait to play in front of everyone.

"I think of myself as someone who throws themselves all in.

"I want to dive into the culture, I want to learn about the city, learn about the club.

"It makes you feel better and makes you feel part of the history.

"I didn't think an opportunity like this would come my way in my career any more.”

Ramirez added on RedTV: "When I spoke to the staff, the project they are presenting here, the direction the club is going, it is something I really wanted to be a part of.

"I am excited. The group has welcomed me and it has a good bond. So it has been good."