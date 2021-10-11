Che Adams: Scotland suffer blow as striker set to miss Faroe Islands clash

Che Adams is set to miss Scotland's clash with the Faroe Islands. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The striker limped off in the 67th minute of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden Park with a muscle injury.

He posted on Twitter after the match: "What an atmosphere tonight.. Huge character from the boys. Gutted to come off due to injury hopefully nothing too serious."

The Daily Record reports he will now return to Southampton to be assessed and will not be involved against the Faroes.

Adams was involved in the first two goals before suffering the injury.

He will likely be replaced by Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie who was bright after replacing the striker in the win.

Steve Clarke will be boosted by the return of Grant Hanley, the defender having missed the match through suspension.

A win for Scotland will move them closer to securing a play-off spot to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.