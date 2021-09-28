Champions League: Jack Hendry helps Club Brugge to huge win in Leipzig, Real Madrid stunned by Sheriff Tiraspol as Lionel Messi breaks PSG duck

Players of Club Brugge celebrate after victory in the UEFA Champions League Group A match against RB Leipzig.

Centre-back Hendry, who was earlier on Tuesday called into the Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers, played the full 90 minutes as goals from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits cancelled out an early Leipzig opener from Christopher Nkunku.

Club Brugge move up to second in Group A after two rounds of matches, building on a 1-1 draw at home to PSG earlier this month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the other match in that group, PSG defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes, with Lionel Messi scoring his first goal for the French club since joining from Barcelona in the summer. Idrissa Gueye had earlier put the Parisians ahead.

Five-star Liverpool made it two wins out of two in Group B with a resounding 5-1 win over Porto at Estadio Dragao. Mehdi Taremi scored a consolation for the Portuguese.

Mohamed Salah and substitute Roberto Firmino both scored doubles, with Sadio Mane was also on target for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Elsewhere in Group B, Atletico Madrid came back from behind to beat ten-man AC Milan. Rafael Leao had put the hosts ahead at the San Siro, but Franck Kessie was sent off on 29 minutes and the Spaniards rallied thanks to an Antoine Griezmann goal and a 97th-minute penalty by Luis Suarez.

Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol shot down Real Madrid to cause a major surprise at the Bernabeu in Group D. Uzbek internationalist Jasur Jakhshibaev put them ahead on 25 minutes, but a Karim Benzema penalty 20 minutes into the second half looked to have Real back on track. However, Sheriff bagged the winner right at the end when Sebastien Thill netted.

In the other Group D match, Shakhtar and Internazionale drew 0-0 in Ukraine, leaving the Moldovans top of the group with two wins and five points clear of the Ukrainians and Italians.