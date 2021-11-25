Celtic given Jota transfer warning, Rangers ace valued at £6m-£8m ahead of January interest, St Johnstone new boy impresses, David Templeton retires, Chris Sutton's Ibrox jib - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Old Firm currently sit third in their respective groups ahead of the five matchday of Uefa’s secondary competition.
Celtic have already secured European football in the New Year as they are assured of finishing at least third which would see them drop into the Conference League. A win against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, however, would put the pressure on their German opponents as well as Real Betis who travel to Parkhead in December.
As for Rangers, a win over Sparta Prague will lift them into second going into the final group match against Lyon.
1. Defender keen on Celtic stay
Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed he is “open to” extending his stay at Celtic beyond this season. The centre-back is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and the Parkhead club have an option to make the deal permanent. The player said: “I have really enjoyed it. The staff and the players have been really good with me and that’s helped me.” (Various)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Morelos worth between £6m-£8m
Alfredo Morelos has been valued at between £6m-£8million by former Rangers star Charlie Adam. The Colombian has been one of a number of underperforming players in the Scottish champions squad. The Dundee midfielder reckons he will still have interest in January because he is a goalscorer. He said: “I think he is miles away from it. You're talking £6million, £8million maybe." (PLZ Soccer)
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Sutton barred from Ibrox
Chris Sutton took to Twitter to make a jibe aimed towards Rangers after he was barred from Ibrox once more. The former Celtic star was due to be at the ground as part of BT Sport’s coverage of the Europa League but he will not be allowed in once more having also been rejected in September. It means BT Sport will broadcast from an empty Celtic Park. Sutton tweeted: “Everyone, anyone”. A slogan that is Rangers’. (Twitter)
Photo: SNS Group Ross MacDonald
4. Templeton retires
David Templeton has announced his retirement from playing. The former Stenhousemuir, Hearts and Rangers star has been with Hamilton Accies since 2020, his second spell at the club. However, a hamstring issue has caused him issues. He’s played just 19 times since returning to Accies but will continue with a coaching role at the club. (Various)
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group