Calvin Ramsay: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass in 'ridiculous sums' update as Ryan Hedges 'affected' by transfer uncertainty

The 18-year-old has been the subject of strong transfer interest from around Europe, with Serie A side Bologna reportedly tabling a £3.5million bid for the defender.

From the start of the window, Glass has made it known he and the club have no desire to entertain late bids for key players.

“I don't decide when they get to a certain number this is happening, this is not happening,” he said.

Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"The board and chairman have a strong resolve that we don't want to lose players that would really weaken us late in the window. Unless a team comes and puts ridiculous sums on the table.

"I think people that are going to put the right numbers down would do it early enough. They've done their homework early I presume and they know the resolve at the club is there.

"Something probably won't happen late in the window or it will cost them a hell of a lot more. I don't foresee that being any different to what we've said before.

Ramsay missed a chunk of the season through injury but has started the last three games and will likely be involved against St Mirren in the Premiership on Tuesday night.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

“I don't deal with the bids," Glass said.

“Once they start getting close, if that happens, then I will get told 'you might need to start planning for something else because this is getting close'. We're not at that stage yet.

"So anything that has come in has not got to the level that the club needs to bother telling me this might be starting to happen.”

Meanwhile, Glass revealed Ryan Hedges hasn’t been himself of late.

Ryan Hedges scored for Aberdeen at the weekend.

The Welshman is in the final six months of his contract at Pittodrie and has strongly been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

“He looks like he has been affected a touch I think,” Glass said.

“We will either get to the end of January and we will see the proper Ryan Hedges again or he will be gone.

“That’s the situation as it is.”