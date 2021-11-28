Billy Gilmour 'loving football' again under Norwich boss Dean Smith

Scotland international Billy Gilmour says he is "loving football" again under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries' goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.

Sunday, 28th November 2021
Scotland player Billy Gilmour in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark at Hampden. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke, just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa, but have taken four points from his first two games.

Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith's first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid performance against Wolves having played more minutes for Scotland than Norwich this season until Smith’s arrival.

"It's been a while since I've played so I'm really happy to be back, I'm buzzing, I'm loving football. Two good results so I'm a happy man," Gilmour said.

"[The rest of the season] is going to be exciting, we're picking up results and we want to continue this.

"With Scotland as well, I've seen the [World Cup play-off] draw so that's something to look forward to but first and foremost it's with the club."

Restoring the 20-year-old to the Carrow Road first team is one of the changes Smith has made with Norwich defending, and attacking, with a renewed vigour under the new regime.

Gilmour added: "He has come in, he's been ruthless with us, how we train, the intensity. Even in the games you can see there's a massive difference and it feels like it as well.

"So he comes in, there's a real buzz about the place and we want to do well."

