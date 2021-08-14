Billy Gilmour: Liverpool condemn alleged homophobic chant aimed at Scotland internationalist on loan at Norwich from Chelsea

Billy Gilmour made his Norwich City debut against Liverpool.

Scotland internationalist Gilmour is on loan at Norwich from Chelsea and made his competitive debut for the club in the match at Carrow Road. However, the 20-year-old is claimed to have been targeted by some fans due to his association with his parent club.

Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans association, Kop Outs!, highlighted the purported abuse on social media with a tweet that read: “Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. If you can't support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don't understand YNWA.”

It was swiftly followed by a statement on Twitter from Liverpool’s official feed, which read: “The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs. We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future.”

The Kop Outs! group also highlighted a tweet from 2019 from anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, which hit out at a number of reports of homophobic chants towards Chelsea players during a match two years ago. Kick It Out referenced a “rent boy” chant, which the organisation says has been directed at Chelsea players for years.

Liverpool Supporters Union, Spirit of Shankly, tweeted “Solidarity with our LGBT+ supporters & affiliates!” after the news emerged on social media.