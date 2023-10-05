Barry Robson believes Polish referee Daniel Stefanski was the only let down on a night when Aberdeen earned their first-ever Conference League point against HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen manager remonstrates with referee Daniel Stefanski (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Robson complained about the standard of the refereeing at a level when the manager said he and the players expected better. He did concede that Aberdeen were their own worst enemy and on another night might have won “by three or four” had their finishing been better.

Luis “Duk” Lopes was a main offender and he should have won the game near the end when one on one with the visiting ‘keeper Jesse Ost. Bojan Miovski cancelled out opposite number Bojan Radulovic’s 59th minute opener.

But a main talking point was an incident in the first half involving Duk and Georgios Kanellopoulos near the far touchline. The Aberdeen player had to receive treatment for a lengthy spell after being struck in the head by a trailing hand. Robson felt Kanellopoulos should have seen red but the challenge was not even the subject of a VAR review.

“I was massively surprised it wasn’t looked at,” said the manager. “I need to be careful what I comment on but we all know what we saw tonight. Given the level of player and level of game, it has to be officiated at the right standard and I don't think the standard was right.

“A lot of things on the pitch were not right, for me,” he continued. “We all saw it, the decisions being made. It wasn’t the standard required at this level. I’m frustrated because I felt we deserved to win the game, that’s pretty evident.

“I am disappointed with the goal we lost, they had one shot - it was a sucker punch - and that was testament to how we defended and pressed,” he added. “The frustration at having another 17 shots, we should have scored more and been more clinical. If we’d done that we could have won by three or four.”

Aberdeen were in the wars. As well as Duk, defender Richard Jensen sustained a nasty gash above the eye after a clash of heads with his aforementioned teammate and had to leave the pitch to be bandaged up in the dressing room.