Austin MacPhee and Chris Woods: Explanations given for their Scotland appointments

Austin MacPhee is now part of the Scotland set-up.

Clarke has had to reshuffle his backroom staff after assistant Steven Reid and goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods stepped down because of club and family commitments.

Former England and Rangers player Chris Woods replaces Stevie Woods, while Aston Villa set-piece coach MacPhee also joins John Carver in the backroom team.

Clarke said: “It’s difficult but it also gives me an opportunity to try something different. Bringing in someone like Austin will help us.

“He went to Aston Villa as a specialist set-piece coach.

“I mean, he comes to me as a coach but obviously I can utilise that knowledge he has of that area of the game.

“He did very well when he went to the Danish club, Midylland.

“Then Villa recognised the he was bringing something to the game that was different. It’s an area – when when Steven Reid and I would talk with John Carver – we’d discuss it.

“We used to speak about scoring more off set-plays because at this level it can be absolutely crucial.

“Also, we also have to stoop conceding off set-plays.

"I look forward to working with Chris, he is a good lad. Quite importantly, he knows the Scottish scene, he knows the little peculiarities of Scottish football, he understands it and I believe he did his coaching badges up here.