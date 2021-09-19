'At least' - Motherwell boss Graham Alexander makes Rangers claim and makes point over crowd

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander (left) celebrates at full-time at Ibrox with his assistant Chris Lucketti (right). (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

No away fans were permitted to attend the fixture as Kaiyne Woolery’s second-half equaliser saw Motherwell stay in fourth place in the Premiership table, just two points behind champions Rangers.

"We had no backing here unfortunately but the supporters gave us a great send-off when we left Fir Park just after our pre-match meal today, so we knew they were with us,” said Alexander. “That one was for them.

"But the players were immense in their togetherness, their work ethic. It was tough and it was hostile. We had to play against many opponents today, but you saw our players.

“They were backing each other, supporting each other and we knew we had that support back in Motherwell.

“My players deserve immense credit for coming here on a massive day, going 1-0 down to the champions and coming back to earn something from the game. And it was a deserved point at least.

“We always carried a threat right throughout the game. We should have scored just before they did and should have had a penalty before the break.”

Alexander, who was booked by referee Steven McLean in the first half, waited to speak to the official when the teams left the pitch.

“I was speaking to him about my yellow card,” he said. “I didn’t realise it was illegal to swear. We had a good conversation in the tunnel. There were no issues or problems.”

