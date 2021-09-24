Arbroath show just how tough they are against Kilmarnock as Joel Nouble shines

Arbroath's Joel Nouble and Kilmarnock's Euan Murray challenge for the ball at Gayfield.

This was not your average goalless draw, however, as both teams defied gusty conditions off the North Sea to produce an entertaining match live on BBC television in front of more than 2,500 spectators.

Kilmarnock move above Inverness Caledonian Thistle on goal difference with 16 points, although the Highlanders will move back ahead if they avoid defeat at home to Queen of the South on Saturday afternoon. Arbroath remain in third, unbeaten since the end of August and two points off Killie, and are guaranteed to be in that spot in the table come what may at the end of the weekend.

Dick Campbell is once again doing a fine job in Angus with the Red Lichties, who have punched above their weight for sometime now. They were the better team in the first half, inspired by their gangly yet talented front man Joel Nouble. The on-loan 25-year-old from Livingston is a fun player to watch and he caused Killie’s backline problems, striking the inside of the post with the best chance of the half.

Kilmarnock improved after the break and nearly scored when Oli Shaw’s effort was denied by a strong wrist from Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston. Tommy Wright’s men finished stronger than the part-timers, but could not score.

"I thought we had the better chances,” said Campbell afterwards. “I thought we were the better team. It sends a clear message to everybody that we will not be an easy team for anybody.”