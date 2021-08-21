Andy Robertson in Scotland injury boost after unexpected Liverpool return

Scotland captain Andy Robertson returned to the Liverpool squad for the win over Burnley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images,)

The left-back injured ankle ligaments in his club’s final pre-season friendly and was expected to be out for a number of weeks, putting him in doubt for Scotland’s upcoming fixtures, but the 28-year-old is now back in full training and was an unused substitute at Anfield on Saturday.

Robertson could be seen warming up on the touchline during the match, and is now back in contention to start against Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend ahead of the international break.

The quick recovery of his skipper will be a relief for national boss Steve Clarke ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying triple header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria in the opening week of September.

Clarke is due to name his squad on Tuesday and Robertson is now expected to be included.