Andy Robertson and Paul McGinn's last game together before steering Scotland to crucial 1-0 win over Austria in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier: IN PICTURES

They combined again, 3154 days later in front of 18,800 at the Ernst Happel Stadium helping Scotland to a vital 1-0 win over Austria and placing Steve Clarke’s side in the driving seat for a tilt at the World Cup in Qatar.

Robertson’s storied journey from Queen’s Park to the Champions League trophy and captaining his country is well known. McGinn’s began same place, same time.

The former Spiders both finished Tuesday night on the winning side – as they had done in all but two of their previous games together under Gardner Speirs.

Yusuf Demir of Austria battles for possession with Andy Robertson of Scotland during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Austria and Scotland at Ernst Happel Stadion on September 07, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

"I’m immensely proud. I’ve been on a similar journey to Andy Robertson from the bottom; we both played at Queen's Park together so it’s nice the next time we end up playing together is in a Scotland jersey,” McGinn said in the aftermath of his Scotland debut.

He moved to join brother John at St Mirren that January, while Robertson’s rapid ascent began at the end of the season with a move to Dundee United.

That meant their last appearance together was at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir. Spiders captain Tony Quinn gave the visitors a first-half lead before East Stirlingshire’s Ricky Miller scored an own goal.

Scotland cap Lawrence Shankland also entered off the bench helping lift Queen’s Park to second in Irn-Bru Third Division behind Rangers with the inconspicuous win. The next time McGinn and Robertson would share a pitch on the same side they’d be steering Scotland to a win which could determine their World Cup destiny.

