Andrew Robertson in serious doubt for Scotland World Cup qualifiers after ankle injury

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson is likely to miss September's triple-header. Picture: SNS

The national team captain limped out of Liverpool’s 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and scans show the 27-year-old has suffered ligament damage.

The timeline for his return to action is uncertain at the moment but with Scotland playing three games between September 1 and September 7, it seems highly unlikely he’ll be involved.

Robertson took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: "Scan result suggests nothing too major but there is some ligament damage, which will need to mend.

"No point guessing how long that will be other than to say I'll be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later."

Steve Clarke’s side visit Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark before hosting Moldova at Hampden Park. The triple-header ends with an away trip to Austria.

