'Absolutely' - Gordon Strachan insists Steve Clarke is still the right man for Scotland

Steve Clarke, Head Coach of Scotland. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

Clarke’s side bowed out of Euro 2020 at the group stage following a 3-1 loss to Croatia on Tuesday evening.

That result meant that Scotland finished bottom of their group with just one point and one goal to their name after three matches.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite the disappointment of an early exit, Strachan is in no doubt that Clarke is the ideal figure to help the national side bounce back.

Speaking to BetFair, he said: "Steve Clarke is absolutely still the man to take Scotland forward. If you've not got top players you've got to develop a system that's hard to beat. He developed that team spirit and they like working together. If you've got that you'll go a long way.

"You'll hear about ‘lessons learned’ from Scotland's experience at Euro 2020, which is a hell of a cliche. There's nothing you can do if there are players that jump higher than us or dribble by us. You've always got to find out what these lessons are. It's a cliche that's used after every tournament, but what are they? The lesson learned is that we'll hopefully not play against anyone that's got Modric.

"The big decisions Clarke made against England proved the team spirit in the group. Playing with two strikers as well when a lot of people aren't into that at the moment. He had Scott McTominay at the back which made them a bit braver with the ball and two strikers that gave England a harder game than they've seen for a while.