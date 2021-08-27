Aberdeen signing imminent as Stephen Glass reveals transfer plans with Newcastle United star linked

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is hoping to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

On Thursday the Dons re-signed Marley Watkins, while reports also emerged that the club are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Newcastle United for a loan deal for midfielder Matty Longstaff.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday night and Glass expects to be busy.

"We’re looking to add,” the Dons boss confirmed after his team's 3-1 defeat to Qarabag in the Conference League play-off round.

"I think by the end of the week we should be able to finalise a couple of bits and pieces. We’re looking at top players to come and play for the club.

“We would have needed a stronger group than we were planning if we were in the group stages. I think we will still have a strong group, we’ll still look to add.”

With the Dons out of the Premier Sports Cup and unable to progress to the group stages of the Conference League, Glass admitted that could impact on departures.

“At the moment, no,” he said when asked if he expects players to leave.

"But I’m sure the fact we are in less competitions than we had hoped to be that might be the case.

"Our players are in demand and there will be some players who want to play. They might feel that their game time is a little bit limited and it might suit them better to be on loan.

"So there are a few different things that between now and Tuesday midnight I’m sure we’ll be pretty busy as we have been all month.”