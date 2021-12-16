Aberdeen: No key January exits planned as Dave Cormack makes 'right price' acknowledgement

The Dons go into the transfer window looking to strengthen as they push up the table with the team just six points behind third-placed Hearts with Stephen Glass having overseen three straight wins in the league.

Ryan Hedges has been attracting interest from England with the player in the final months of his contract at Pittodrie, while Calvin Ramsay, understandably, has admirers south of the border.

Chairman Dave Cormack has warned clubs looking at Aberdeen players that they are not in a position where they need to sell. Especially if those offers arrive late in the window, not allowing the Dons to bring in replacements.

“Players will go if it is right for them and the club as well,” he told the Daily Record.

“We don’t need to sell players in January, I can tell you that right now.

“In saying that, if the right price comes along for the right player and we have the ability to replace that player then it is something we would look at.

“We certainly don’t need to sell players in January and we won’t be encouraging any last-minute window approaches for the sake of us being unable to replace players.”

Football director Stephen Gunn spoke at the club’s AGM on how they have been “working over the past few months on positional priorities for potential January and Summer 2022 player engagements.”