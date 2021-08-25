Aberdeen give prognosis on Andy Considine after defender has surgery to repair cruciate ligament

Andy Considine is stretchered off the pitch in Baku after picking up a serious injury against Qarabag.

The 34-year-old Scotland international suffered a knee injury in the first leg of the Europa League conference play-off against Qarabag in Baku last week and had an operation on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the return game at Pittodrie on Thursday, where the Dons trail 1-0, manager Stephen Glass said: "Andy went to see a specialist yesterday, he has today had his cruciate repaired so he is going to be out beyond Christmas.

"It is something that he will be able to get back from, he is a great professional, and we believe he will come back strong and ready to go not too long after Christmas hopefully.

"The first concern is for Andy himself. He is in good spirits but he is obviously going to be disappointed because he has been brilliant since we came in.

"He is an unbelievable example to young players at the club, he is a great professional, one of the best that I have ever encountered.