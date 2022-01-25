Aberdeen face Dante Polvara wait as Christian Ramirez reveals role in signing

The American midfielder joined the club earlier this month but has yet to feature for the Dons.

Manager Stephen Glass explained the reason behind why the 21-year-old won’t feature in the upcoming games .

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m not too sure as he arrived with a little bit of an injury," the Dons boss said having been asked when he expects to have Polvara available.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“It is a minor injury but he is not for the next few weeks anyway he won’t be involved.”

Polvara is highly-rated having won the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player in the United States. His performances with the Georgetown Hoyas attracted interest from MLS and around Europe.

Aberdeen landed quite a coup in convincing the player his future lay at Pittodrie with striker Christian Ramirez playing his part in convincing his countryman to join him.

“Dante is a top recruit from the states and we are lucky to have him,” he said. “I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.

“I know he has a best pal in [James] Sands who played against us in his first game for Rangers.

“I’m sure he is excited to get on the field against him too.

“I got reached out to by him and he picked my brain on Aberdeen, their philosophy, style of play and thoughts on him coming at a young age.

“I was just honest with him as that is all I wanted if I was asking advice about moving to a new country.”