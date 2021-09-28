Aberdeen and St Johnstone fined by Uefa as player receives three-game ban

Aberdeen and St Johnstone have each been fined by Uefa over fan disorder during their Europa League Conference exits.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 28th September 2021
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:05 pm
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has received a three-match ban from Uefa. Picture: SNS
Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon has also been handed a three-match ban after he was sent off for throwing an elbow at opponent Florian Flecker seconds after making his way on to the McDiarmid Park turf.

Callum Davidson’s side were beaten by LASK 2-0 in Perth, which saw the Austrian visitors win the Europa League Conference play-off match-up 3-1 on aggregate. Saints have been found guilty for the "throwing of objects" by supporters during the loss and handed down a fine of £1,900.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Aberdeen have been hit with a £4,300 penalty for fans making their way on to the pitch during their 3-1 loss to Qarabag. The Pittodrie side saw their hopes of a place in the group stages vanish within the first 18 minutes as the away side scored twice to add to the 1-0 advantage they held from the first leg.

