Aberdeen and St Johnstone fined by Uefa as player receives three-game ban

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has received a three-match ban from Uefa. Picture: SNS

Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon has also been handed a three-match ban after he was sent off for throwing an elbow at opponent Florian Flecker seconds after making his way on to the McDiarmid Park turf.

Callum Davidson’s side were beaten by LASK 2-0 in Perth, which saw the Austrian visitors win the Europa League Conference play-off match-up 3-1 on aggregate. Saints have been found guilty for the "throwing of objects" by supporters during the loss and handed down a fine of £1,900.

Aberdeen have been hit with a £4,300 penalty for fans making their way on to the pitch during their 3-1 loss to Qarabag. The Pittodrie side saw their hopes of a place in the group stages vanish within the first 18 minutes as the away side scored twice to add to the 1-0 advantage they held from the first leg.

