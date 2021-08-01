Aberdeen 2 - 0 Dundee United: Dons comfortable in opening weekend victory

Christian Ramirez heads Aberdeen into a 2-0 lead at Pittodrie. Picture: SNS

Goals from Jonny Hayes and Christian Ramirez in each half ensured a comfortable afternoon for the home side, though they did have to survive a late scare in the first 45 minutes in the only period of the match where Tam Courts’ visitors were on top.

All United could muster before Aberdeen opened the scoring on 27 minutes were a number of rhythm-disrupting fouls and some dogged defending by their back-line. Because, for all their possession and pressure, Stephen Glass’ men couldn’t really create any clear-cut opportunities.

That was until Jonny Hayes made an excellent bending run along and then behind United’s back three where he was picked out by Lewis Ferguson’s through ball. There was a little too much muster on the pass but Benjamin Siegrest was oddly hesitant, allowing Hayes to get to the ball first. The goalkeeper got something on the finish but couldn’t do enough to prevent it from crossing the line, which also goes for Ryan Edwards who was inches away from being able to clear.

The goal sparked the away side into life. Lawrence Shankland, who was isolated in a 5-4-1 shape previously, began to get more support as United asked questions of the Aberdeen rearguard. They would rue a missed opportunity right on half-time when excellent play from Peter Pawlett enabled Liam Smith to cross into the centre. Ian Harkes threw himself at the ball but, from a central position eight yards out, headed wide of goal.

The hosts regrouped at the half and took control of proceedings again as soon as referee Alan Muir blew for the restart.

They soon had their second goal when Calvin Ramsay left Mark Reynolds for dead with a terrific dummy and turn before sending in a pinpoint cross for Christian Ramirez to head home from close range.

The Dons began to sit off a little with their two-goal advantage but the stuffing had been sufficiently knocked out of United by this point. A Logan Chalmers opportunity with ten minutes remaining was their only second-half highlight of note.

