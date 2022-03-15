Aaron Hickey named in Scotland squad as David Marshall earns recall for March friendlies

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Bologna full-back is the only new face in the 24-man line-up but there is a recall for goalkeeper David Marshall following his recent loan move to Queen’s Park Rangers from Derby County, where he had fallen out of favour.

Hickey, who has yet to be capped at Under-21 level after requesting to be left out of recent squads, has become an establishde first-team regular at the Serie A side following his £2m move from Hearts in January 2020.

The 19-year-old has also reportedly been attracting interest from the English Premier League due to his impressive performances in the Italian top flight, which includes scoring four goals in 26 appearances this season.

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson has retained his place despite managing just 45 minutes of action since making the move from Rangers in January.

Full squad to follow ...