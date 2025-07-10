Here are 15 Scotland stars who could make transfer moves this summer.placeholder image
15 Scotland internationals who could make transfer moves this summer - including £25m-rated midfielder

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

These 15 Scotland stars could be lining up for new clubs next season - if the transfer rumours are true.

Last summer’s transfer window was one of the most hectic in history as far as Scotland was concerned.

Big-money moves to Napoli for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour may have taken the headlines on deadline day 2024, but there was no less than 16 Scotland internationals that changed clubs last year, as the transfer window went into overdrive.

After the success of McTominay and Co, perhaps it is no surprise that 12 months on several Scottish stars continue to be in demand across Europe. Up to 15 internationals are currently linked with a summer transfer - and many of them courting megabucks money in the process.

Here are the 15 Scotland internationals who could move clubs this summer, according to the latest round of summer rumours:

The Dumfries-born defender left Norwich City to join Birmingham City in January after a number of years as captain at Carrow Road, but found game-time limited at St. Andrews and was released this summer. Linked with Blackpool, the Scotland international could bolster the Seagulls' defensive options for the 2025/26 campaign under manager Steve Bruce.

1. Grant Hanley - Free agent

The Dumfries-born defender left Norwich City to join Birmingham City in January after a number of years as captain at Carrow Road, but found game-time limited at St. Andrews and was released this summer. Linked with Blackpool, the Scotland international could bolster the Seagulls' defensive options for the 2025/26 campaign under manager Steve Bruce. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Completely fallen out of favour at Watford, and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Preston North End, who opted not to make the move permanent. Linked to Rangers, Hibs, Hull City and clubs in the MLS, Porteous is expected to move this summer.

2. Ryan Porteous - Watford

Completely fallen out of favour at Watford, and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Preston North End, who opted not to make the move permanent. Linked to Rangers, Hibs, Hull City and clubs in the MLS, Porteous is expected to move this summer. | CameraSport - Stephen White Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

The Aston Villa captain is reportedly a key target for Everton boss David Moyes, despite the Midlands' clubs reluctance to sell him. Feels like an unlikely move, but never say never in the world of football.

3. John McGinn - Aston Villa

The Aston Villa captain is reportedly a key target for Everton boss David Moyes, despite the Midlands' clubs reluctance to sell him. Feels like an unlikely move, but never say never in the world of football. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Scotland youngster is a man in demand this summer, following two championship-winning seasons in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz’s asking price is said to be around the €3million mark, leading to rumoured interest from Southampton, Rangers, Napoli, Sunderland and clubs in Germany and France.

4. Max Johnston - Sturm Graz

The Scotland youngster is a man in demand this summer, following two championship-winning seasons in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz’s asking price is said to be around the €3million mark, leading to rumoured interest from Southampton, Rangers, Napoli, Sunderland and clubs in Germany and France. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

