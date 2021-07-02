England are looking to win a first men's major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup at Euro 2020. (Graphic: Mark Hall / JPIMedia)

The Three Lions, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, emerged victorious in front of more than 40,000 spectators thanks to late goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win set up a mammoth last eight tie against Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine, who themselves hit a last minute extra time winner over Sweden at Hampden Park on Tuesday to progress to this stage.

Raheem Sterling is the top scorer at Euro 2020 so far. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Both sides will head to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the first time in the competition, with the winner guaranteed a place in the UEFA Euro 2020 semi finals at Wembley.

It’s sure to be an intriguing one, and here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is Ukraine vs England?

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, Saturday 3rd July 2021, 8pm

The Euro 2020 quarter final is sure to have much intrigue for neutral fans.

While the Three Lions enter the game as big favourites, shock exits for world champions France and much fancied Netherlands earlier in the week will add fuel to the fire that Saturday’s result will be far from a foregone conclusion.

Gareth Southgate has already lead his side to one semi final and he will be hoping to repeat the trick in the historic city of Rome this weekend. However, they will be wary of Ukranian stars Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom ply their trade in the English Premier League for West Ham United and Manchester City respectively.

Though it’s the furthest the Ukrainian’s have ever gotten in the European Championship, it’s not the first time the sides have met in the competition with the sides facing each other during the Euro 2012 group stage, where a solo Wayne Rooney goal helped Roy Hodgson’s England to a 1-0 win.

How can I watch Ukraine vs England?

The last eight game will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The coverage begins at 7:30pm and the show will run through to 10:35pm, though the programme time will extend if the game goes to extra time and/or penalties.

Who will Ukraine/England play next if they win?

With Euro 2020 drawing to a close, whoever wins Saturday’s game in Rome will face a quick turnaround with the semi final set to be played only days later on Wednesday 7 July.

The winner’s opponents in the semi final will be either Denmark or Czech Republic, with the sides facing each other at the Olympic Stadium in Baku at 5pm Saturday evening.

A message from the Editor: