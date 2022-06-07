Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Three Lions are all set for a replay of the classic Euro 2020 clash against Germany as they look to bounce back from their opening UEFA Nations League defeat to Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s fell to a 1-0 defeat in Budapest, their first defeat since the penalty shoot out defeat to Italy in the European Championship final, but will return to face a familiar foes this coming week as they aim to show their credentials ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

James Justin and Josh Bowen were both handed their England debuts in the defeat to the Hungarians, but they are expected to return to a full strength XI for the game against a side they have plenty of footballing history with.

In the first of these Nations League ties, the team will head to the Allianz Arena in Munich to face a Germany side who opened their own Nations League with a 1-1 drew against Italy, thanks to a lat Joshua Kimmich strike.

A capacity crowd is expected, with the Three Lions away end completely sold out.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s next two fixtures.

Who do England play next?

The Three Lions face three games in 7 days, with each game part of the Nations League campaign. The games are as follows:

Germany vs England – Tuesday June 7

England vs Italy – Saturday June 11

England vs Hungary – Tuesday June 14

However, much like England’s game against Hungary at the weekend, the game against Italy will be played behind closed doors.

What channel is Germany vs England on?

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Tuesday June 4, Kick-off: 7:45pm

Like the Hungary game at the weekend Channel 4 will screen this big clash live, with the programme starting at 7pm.

Who are the Channel 4 pundits for Germany vs England?

The England matches in the UEFA Nations League are on Channel 4 for the first time and will be presented by Jules Breach, with Steve Bower leading the commentary alongside former England internationals Rob Green and Graeme Le Saux as co-commentators.

Channel 4 has confirmed Breach will take centre stage as the lead presenter for Channel 4, presenting from pitch-side in Munich as England face Germany, alongside former England goal scoring hero turned pundit, Michael Owen.

England Women’s international Jordan Nobbs and Joe Cole will join the punditry team in Munich.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City) Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)