Its been an extraordinary January transfer window in the English Premier League, and deadline day is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of all time as the English top tier scramble to complete some huge deals.

Burnley have already splashed the cash on Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, as the giant striker made completed a reported £12 million move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Elsewhere, big spending Newcastle United are set to break the £100 million barrier after agreeing a £25 million deal with Reims for striker for Huge Etikete, while a loan deal for Aston Villa left back Matt Targett is also edging closer.

It's transfer deadline day in the English Premier League. Photo credit: Top - SNS Group, Bottom - Contributed.

Staying in North London, and Tottenham Hotspur have secured the signature of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. Will they add any more?

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new manager of Everton following Rafa Benitez’s sacking last month. Could Donny Van dee Beek and Dele Alli be his first signings? The Toffee’s are closing in the former England forward and are believed to be chasing a permanent deal, but face a race against the clock to complete the move.

And there’s certain to be more twists and turns as the day progresses and the deadline edges closer. Here are all the confirmed deadline day moves in the English Premier League so far.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Arsenal

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Aston Villa

In: N/A

Out: Jed Steer (Luton Town, loan)

Brentford

In: Christian Eriksen (free agent)

Out: Charlie Goode (Sheffield United, loan)

Brighton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Burnley

In: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m)

Out: N/A

Chelsea

In: N/A

Out: Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Crystal Palace

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Everton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leeds United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leicester City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Liverpool

In: N/A

Out: Nathan Phillips (Bournemouth, loan)

Manchester City

In: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, undisclosed)

Out: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, loan)

Manchester United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Newcastle United

In: N/A

Out: Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth, loan), Joe White (Hartlepool United, loan)

Norwich City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Southampton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, undisclosed), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan)

Out: Tanguy N’Dombele (Lyon, loan), Bryan Gil (Valencia, loan)

Watford

In: N/A

Out: N/A

West Ham United

In: N/A

Out: Frederick Alves (Brondby, undisclosed)

Wolves

In: N/A