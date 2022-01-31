Its been an extraordinary January transfer window in the English Premier League, and deadline day is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of all time as the English top tier scramble to complete some huge deals.

Burnley were the first club to splash the cash, signing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. The giant striker completed a reported £12 million move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg this morning.

Staying with the bottom of the table, Newcastle United have agreed a loan deal for Aston Villa left back Matt Targett, with the deal confirmed by the club at 6pm. Another big target, Jesse Lingard, will NOT be joining the club – nor his former team West Ham United - despite the Magpies’ month long pursuit of the Red Devils star.

Tottenham Hotspur have seen a lot of transfer activity, with the signatures of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, while a raft of players have left on loan.

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new manager of Everton following Rafa Benitez’s sacking last month and he’s agreed a deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek on a loan deal until the end of the season - could Dele Alli join him? The Toffee’s are closing in the former England forward and are believed to be chasing a permanent deal, but face a race against the clock to complete the move.

And there’s certain to be more twists and turns as the day progresses and the deadline edges closer. Here are all the confirmed deadline day moves in the English Premier League so far.

Arsenal

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Aston Villa

In: N/A

Out: Jed Steer (Luton Town, loan), Matt Targett (Newcastle United, loan)

Brentford

In: Christian Eriksen (free agent)

Out: Charlie Goode (Sheffield United, loan)

Brighton

In: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed)

Out: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, loan)

Burnley

In: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m)

Out: N/A

Chelsea

In: N/A

Out: Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Crystal Palace

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Everton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leeds United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leicester City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Liverpool

In: N/A

Out: Nathan Phillips (Bournemouth, loan)

Manchester City

In: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, undisclosed)

Out: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, loan)

Manchester United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Newcastle United

In: Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth, loan), Joe White (Hartlepool United, loan)

Norwich City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Southampton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, undisclosed), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan)

Out: Tanguy N’Dombele (Lyon, loan), Bryan Gil (Valencia, loan), Gio Le Selso (Villarael, loan)

Watford

In: N/A

Out: N/A

West Ham United

In: N/A

Out: Frederick Alves (Brondby, undisclosed)

Wolves

In: N/A