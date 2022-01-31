Its been an extraordinary January transfer window in the English Premier League.

Burnley were the first club to splash the cash, signing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. The giant striker completed a reported £12 million move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg this morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staying with the bottom of the table, Newcastle United have agreed a loan deal for Aston Villa left back Matt Targett, while boyhood Magpie Dan Burn joined from Brighton for a fee in the region of £12 million.

It's transfer deadline day in the English Premier League. Photo credit: Top - SNS Group, Bottom - Contributed.

Another big target, Jesse Lingard, will NOT be joining the club – nor his former team West Ham United - despite the Magpies’ month long pursuit of the Red Devils star.

Tottenham Hotspur have seen a lot of transfer activity, with the signatures of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, while a raft of players have left on loan.

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new manager of Everton following Rafa Benitez’s sacking last month and he’s agreed a deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek on a loan deal until the end of the season - could Dele Alli join him? The Toffee’s are closing in the former England forward and – while the deadline has passed – it is believed the ‘deal sheet’ has been handed into the FA, meaning we could see confirmation later this evening, or tomorrow.

Here are all the confirmed deadline day moves in the English Premier League so far.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Arsenal

In: Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, pre-contract)

Out: Jordi Osei-Tutu (Rotherham, loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang (Barcelona, undisclosed)

Aston Villa

In: N/A

Out: Jed Steer (Luton Town, loan), Matt Targett (Newcastle United, loan), Kaine Kesler (MK Dons, loan), Tyreik Wright (Colchester, loan)

Brentford

In: Christian Eriksen (free agent), Hans Mpongo (Needham Market, undisclosed), Deji Sotona (Nice, loan)

Out: Charlie Goode (Sheffield United, loan), Markus Forss (Hull City), Luka Racic (HB Koge, loan)

Brighton

In: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto, loan)

Out: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, loan)

Burnley

In: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m)

Out: N/A

Chelsea

In: N/A

Out: Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Crystal Palace

In: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz, undisclosed), Luke Plange (Derby County, undisclosed)

Out: Luke Plange (Derby County, loan)

Everton

In: Donny Van de Beek (Manchester United, loan)

Out: Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers, loan)

Leeds United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leicester City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Liverpool

In: N/A

Out: Nathan Phillips (Bournemouth, loan)

Manchester City

In: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, undisclosed)

Out: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, loan), Matt Smith (MK Dons, loan)

Manchester United

In: N/A

Out: Donny Van de Beek (Everton, loan)

Newcastle United

In: Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan), Dan Burn (Brighton, £12m)

Out: Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth, loan), Joe White (Hartlepool United, loan)

Norwich City

In: N/A

Out: Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth, loan)

Southampton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, undisclosed), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan)

Out: Tanguy N’Dombele (Lyon, loan), Bryan Gil (Valencia, loan), Gio Le Selso (Villarael, loan)

Watford

In: N/A

Out: N/A

West Ham United

In: N/A

Out: Frederick Alves (Brondby, undisclosed)

Wolves

In: N/A