Its was an extraordinary January transfer window in the English Premier League, and yesterday’s deadline day proved to be more exciting than it has been in some time.

Burnley were the first club to splash the cash, signing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. The giant striker completed a reported £12 million move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg this morning.

Staying with the bottom of the table, Newcastle United agreed a loan deal for Aston Villa left back Matt Targett, while boyhood Magpie Dan Burn joined from Brighton for a fee in the region of £12 million.

It's transfer deadline day in the English Premier League. Photo credit: Top - SNS Group, Bottom - Contributed.

Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang finally departed Arsenal to join Spanish giants Barcelona – reportedly on a free transfer.

Staying in North London, Tottenham Hotspur saw a lot of transfer activity too, bringing in duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, while a raft of players departed left on loan.

Frank Lampard was confirmed as the new manager of Everton yesterday following Rafa Benitez’s sacking last month and he’s wasted no time agreeding a deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek on loan until the end of the season, while Dele Alli also signed up at Goodison Park in a deal that could reportedly rise as high as £40 million.

Here are all the confirmed deadline day moves in the English Premier League.

Arsenal

In: Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids, pre-contract)

Out: Jordi Osei-Tutu (Rotherham, loan), Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang (Barcelona, undisclosed), Amani Richards (Leicester City, undisclosed)

Aston Villa

In: N/A

Out: Jed Steer (Luton Town, loan), Matt Targett (Newcastle United, loan), Kaine Kesler (MK Dons, loan), Tyreik Wright (Colchester, loan)

Brentford

In: Christian Eriksen (free agent), Hans Mpongo (Needham Market, undisclosed), Deji Sotona (Nice, loan)

Out: Charlie Goode (Sheffield United, loan), Markus Forss (Hull City), Luka Racic (HB Koge, loan)

Brighton

In: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (Porto, loan)

Out: Deniz Undav (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, loan)

Burnley

In: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, £12m)

Out: N/A

Chelsea

In: N/A

Out: Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town, loan)

Crystal Palace

In: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz, undisclosed), Luke Plange (Derby County, undisclosed)

Out: Luke Plange (Derby County, loan)

Everton

In: Donny Van de Beek (Manchester United, loan), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur, undisclosed), Billy Crellin (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed)

Out: Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers, loan)

Leeds United

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Leicester City

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Liverpool

In: N/A

Out: Nathan Phillips (Bournemouth, loan)

Manchester City

In: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, undisclosed)

Out: Julian Alvarez (River Plate, loan), Matt Smith (MK Dons, loan)

Manchester United

In: N/A

Out: Donny Van de Beek (Everton, loan)

Newcastle United

In: Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan), Dan Burn (Brighton, £12m)

Out: Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth, loan), Joe White (Hartlepool United, loan)

Norwich City

In: N/A

Out: Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth, loan)

Southampton

In: N/A

Out: N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

In: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, undisclosed), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan)

Out: Tanguy N’Dombele (Lyon, loan), Bryan Gil (Valencia, loan), Gio Le Selso (Villarael, loan)

Watford

In: N/A

Out: Domingos Quina (Barnsley, loan)

West Ham United

In: N/A

Out: Frederick Alves (Brondby, undisclosed)

Wolves

In: N/A