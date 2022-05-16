Sunderland manager Alex Neil celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The first of three huge play-off finals takes place at Wembley Stadium this weekend, as Alex Neil’s Sunderland face Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers for a place in the English Championship.

Two of the most in-form sides in the country, the Black Cats head into the game an astonishing 15 games unbeaten, while the Chairboys have only lost two in their last 14 matches.

The North East side progressed to the final thanks to an injury time strike from former Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts, the forward scoring in the 93rd minute to hand his side a 2-1 aggregate win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Could Gareth Ainsworth win a second Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final in three years? (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ainsworth’s Adams Park outfit were equally as impressive in their play-off semi final, overcoming the much fancied MK Dons 2-1 on aggregate following a resolute defensive display at Stadium MK.

It promises to be one of League One’s most intriguing finals of all time, and Sunderland fans have already sold out their allocation of approximately 44, 000. They will mainly be housed in the west side of London’s Wembley Stadium.

A win for Neil’s side would complete a remarkable spell for Sunderland’s Glaswegian boss Neil, who has made a huge impact at the Stadium Of Light after being appointed at the beginning of February, while a victory for Ainsworth’s team would hand them a second promotion in three years.

What time is Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers? Who is the referee for the League One play-off final?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Saturday May 21, 3pm

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistant referees: Adam Crysell, Craig Taylor

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

The game is set to be one of League One’s best attended play-off finals following the sale of over 65,000 tickets between the two teams – with Sunderland requesting further tickets due to demand.

On Monday, the English Football League confirmed that VAR would be used at all three play-off finals for the first time, with confirmation Premier League referee Lee Mason will be in charge of the controversial technology for the clash between Sunderland and Wycombe.

Wycombe will be sweating on the fitness of Albanian youth international Anis Mehmeti, who is rated as unlikely having missed the final few games of his side’s League One campaign.

For Sunderland, defender Carl Winchester is a big doubt, though former Hamilton boss Neil will otherwise be able to choose from a fully fit squad, with striker Nathan Broadhead, Leon Dajaku and Aiden McGeady all expected to be available.

How can I watch Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers?

The game is being screened live on Sky Sports main event with the programme starting at 2pm, live from Wembley Stadium. You can also stream the game via the SkyGo app.

What are the latest odds for the League One play-off final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers?

The Wearsiders are slight favourites to win the final, with odds of 23/20 to win the game. Wycombe are priced at 12/5, with a draw in 90 minutes priced at 23/10.

Admittedly, it is hard to split the sides – do you think it will go to extra time? If so, Sunderland are priced at 8/11 to win the game in extra time, while Ainsworth’s charges come in at 11/1.