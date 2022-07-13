The UEFA Women’s European Championship of 2022 has taken England by storm, with record breaking results and record breaking attendances coming within the first week of the competition.
With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally by the months, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.
Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and following a hugely impressive 8-0 win over Norway, hopes are high that they can pull it off.
However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. Spain may have lost Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas but will still be looking to win their first major tournament trophy, the Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge and Germany have already shown exactly why they have won the tournament before.
Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.
*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.