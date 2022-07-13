The UEFA Women’s European Championship of 2022 has taken England by storm, with record breaking results and record breaking attendances coming within the first week of the competition.

With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally by the months, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.

Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and following a hugely impressive 8-0 win over Norway, hopes are high that they can pull it off.

However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. Spain may have lost Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas but will still be looking to win their first major tournament trophy, the Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge and Germany have already shown exactly why they have won the tournament before.

Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. England - 3/1 England Lionesses are now joint favourites to win the tournament after winning their first two group games - the second a record breaking 8-0 win over Norway.

2. France - 3/1 The French team are often seen as under-performers, but have moved to joint favourites to win the competitions after an outstanding 5-1 over Italy in their opening game.

3. Germany - 7/2 If there's one thing football fans can all agree on, it's this - never underestimate Germany at a major tournament. They began in blistering style with an impressive 4-0 victory over highly-rated group B rivals Denmark, and followed it up with an even more impressive 2-0 win over pre-tournament favourites Spain.

4. Spain - 11/2 Despite never winning the Euros before, Spain began the Euro's as the bookies favourite - although injuries to key players such as Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Germany in their second game, have meant they've moved behind hosts England, France and Germany in the bookies list of favourites.