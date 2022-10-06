Chloe Kelly and England Lionesses will return to Wembley for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

England Lionesses will return to the scene of their Euro 2022 glory when they walk out at Wembley this Friday for a sold out friendly game against world champions United States.

Following a historic summer, Sarina Wiegman’s side announced the glamour tie that will see the biggest names in women’s football, such as Megan Rapinoe, Beth Mead and Becky Sauerbrunn, battle it out at England’s national stadium.

The game will be seen as the ultimate test for Wiegman’s squad, with the USA ranked as FIFA’s number one side now for a number of years.

However, two impressive victories over Austria and Luxembourg in September mean England head into the game undefeated in the last 18 games – a run that stretches back to April 2021.

They will have to do it without two of the stars of their summer triumph though, with captain Leah Williamson and Manchester United’s star striker Alessia Russo both ruled out with injury. West Ham United’s Lucy Parker has also withdrawn for the squad, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris called up as replacements.

The USWNT have injury problems too with forward Alex Morgan missing out due to a knee problem.

The game could see two debutants for the home side after head coach Wiegman introduced Manchester City’s Esme Morgan and Everton’s on loan forward Jess Park to her 24-man squad, the latter for the first time. Fran Kirby and Euro 2022 final hero Chloe Kelly also return from injury.

How can I get tickets for England Lionesses vs USA?

The Lionesses’ return to is completely sold out, with every ticket to the game sold out within 24 hours following the team’s Euro 2022 success.

However, if more tickets were to be released – or for any future matches – tickets are always placed on sale via the official England ticket site, which can be accessed here.

What channel is England vs USA on?

Where: Wembley Stadiu, London, Friday October 7, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

Couldn’t get tickets to the game? Don’t worry as the game will be live on ITV/STV, with the pre-game programme starting at 7.30pm hosted by Laura Woods.

The match is also being streamed live for free via the ITV hub and STV Player.

When do England Lionesses play next? England Lionesses tickets 2022

Following the showcase friendly at Wembley on Friday, England will return to Brighton’s AMEX Stadium for a friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday October 11. Tickets can be purchased here.

Who is in the England squad vs USA?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Kiera Walsh (Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)