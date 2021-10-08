ENGLAND, SCOTLAND - JUNE 18: England's Reece James, Declan Rice and Luke Shaw (l-R) at full time during a Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Three Lions are back at Wembley this week as they look to confirm qualification for the 2022 World Cup on home soil.

It was a positive return to action for the European Championship finalists in September, as they defeated opponents Hungary and Andorra 4-0 before picking up a point from a difficult away tie in Poland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the draw in Warsaw was there first dropped points during the qualifying stages, their qualification double header – which starts away to Andorra on Saturday night – will offer them the opportunity to make amends and book their spot in Qatar 2022.

However, Hungary, who had an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, despite facing the might of Portugal, France and Germany in the ground stages, will be looking to avenge their 4-0 drubbing in Budapest last month.

It’s only the second game the Three Lions have played at Wembley since their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the same tournament.

And its been a while since the visitors have tasted victory against Gareth Southgate’s side, with the Hungarians having not tasted victory on English soil since 1953.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is England vs Hungary?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Tuesday October 12, 7:45pm

A packed out stadium will greet the European Championship finalists as popular boss Gareth Southgate looks to continue his incredible unbeaten run in home qualifiers, a record which he has held since taking the post in 2016.

However, the 51-year-old will be forced to play without some of his biggest stars as seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire forced out of his England squad due to injury.

There has been recalls for AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and James Ward-Prowse and the manager may look to offer each of them an opportunity to stake a place in the side after some positive early seasons showings from the trio.

How can I watch England vs Hungary?

The game is being screened live by ITV/STV with the programme starting at 7.15pm. You can also stream the game via STV Player.

Popular presenter Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.45pm on the same channel.

What are the latest odds for Hungary vs England?

England are overwhelming favourites, with odds on them winning the game priced at just 2/11. Fancy a Hungary shock? You can find them priced 16/1

England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 is tempting at 11/8, while England to score in 1st 10mins at 10/3 is also well priced.

All bets are priced by SkyBet and could change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

How can I get tickets for England vs Hungary?

Unlike England’s Euro 2020 games, there are no crowd restrictions in place, which means the side will play to a near full house.

They are still limited tickets available here. However, to purchase you must sign up for a free ‘My England’ account’.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Category 1: £65/£55*

Category 2: £50/£40*

Category 3: £40/£30*

Category 3 - Home End: £40/£30

Category 4: £30/£20*

Category 4 - Home End: £30/£20

Family Enclosure: £25 Adults/£10 Children under 16

A limited number of premium level 2 tickets priced at £75 & £100 will also be made available to supporters.